Wanyama poised to collect British passport

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is poised to collect his British passport over the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old Kenya international put off a proposed move abroad last year to ensure he qualified for his passport after residing in the UK for over six years. However, he is expected to leave this summer following the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Though his last season was blighted by a niggling knee injury, Wanyama finished the campaign strongly and played three games in nine days for Kenya in the African Cup of Nations, completing 90 minutes in each.

Tottenham are open to offers for Wanyama as well as the likes of Vincent Janssen, Kieran Tripper, Danny Rose and Serge Aurier. There has been limited interest from Premier League clubs but with European transfer windows open longer than the UK, Wanyama could yet move abroad later next month.

Meanwhile, Eric Dier will miss the start of pre-season after undergoing a procedure following medical tests. The 25-year-old had problems with his hip and thigh last season as well as appendicitis.