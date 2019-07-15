National team pitted against Nigeria and DR Congo in African tourney

National men’s team coach Cliff Owuor is optimistic his boys will beat Nigeria and DR Congo in the Fiba African tournament slated for Mali this week.

Speaking yesterday after the draws were released in Praia, Cape Verde, the tactician said both teams were physical but not tactical and as a result, Kenya had a good chance of advancing to the quarters if they play their cards well.

“I am happy with the draws for the event and I think we have a chance. From their previous games, I am aware our two opponents are physical but lack the tactical element. If we approach these matches from a strong tactical standpoint, we will get results,” he noted.

Owuor said he has inside information that the two teams are already training outside their respective countries for the championships that tip-off at The Palais de Sports Salamatou Maiga gymnasium in Bamako, Mali from Friday.

According to the draws, Kenya are in Pool ‘B’ alongside Nigeria and Dr Congo while Group ‘A’ has Mali, Cote d Ivoire and Algeria. Pool ‘C’ will feature Angola, Morocco and Chad with Tunisia, Egypt and Guinea battling in Pool ‘D’.

The top teams in each group will advance directly to the quarter-finals. The teams ranked second and third, will play the elimination round with the top ones also joining the quarter-finals.

Owuor dropped Brian Namake and Mike Makiadi, who play in Uganda and Rwanda respectively and called up Fidel Okoth of Strathmore University, Victor Odendo (KPA) and Ulinzi Warriors’ Victor Bosire to join the camp.

The team is in strict training at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium, where they are doing two sessions a day ahead of the Bamako showpiece that will bring together some of the continents bigwigs.

Kenya qualified for the new Fiba event after a successful outing in Kampala earlier this month. They beat perennial stumbling block Egypt 97-79, silenced host Uganda 70-61 before losing to Rwanda 85-66 in their last match.

Meanwhile, national premier league champions KPA must get a good play-maker to fix their backcourt woes. Coach Sammy Kiki said this was a matter of concern after the porters had struggled for grip throughout their match against with self-supporting Emyba before a hard-fought 81-74 win in a Premier League clash at Nyayo Stadium.

“We will have to get a very good playmaker to direct the team’s tempo. We led throughout this game but we were not comfortable as Emyba came charging back at us. Odendo is a two-way player but I had to use him as a play-maker as the team lacked concentration. I am happy with the win but it was a hard-fought,” said Kiki.

KPA led 14-12 in the first quarter but Emyba kept them on toes with another close 25-24 second quarter cushion. Arial Okal was the porters' main man and his exploits were the key to KPA win in this encounter that saw Emyba’s Billy Okech lead his side. KPA were ahead 56-48 going into the fourth quarter.

Anne rose Mandela played a sterling role as she guided women champions Equity to 79-70 triumph over KPA in an entertaining match up. Mandela scored two baskets before Seline Okumu free shot deadlocked the scores at 65-65 in normal time.