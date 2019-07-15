Close

CORRUPTION CLAIMS

Former Cameroon Football Boss Sidiki given life ban

Sidiki was found guilty of financial misappropriation and a conflict of interest.

In Summary

• The commission ruled that Sidiki had mismanaged funds that had been set aside to build smaller stadiums meant to host local football games.

• Sidiki was also found to have awarded unspecified contracts as president of Fecafoot despite the fact he had been replaced by a normalization committee.

by Njie Enow
Football
15 July 2019 - 12:29
Former Fecafoot president Tombi A Roko Sidiki
Former Fecafoot president Tombi A Roko Sidiki
Image: / REUTERS

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has handed a life ban to its former president Tombi A Roko Sidiki.

Fecafoot’s own ethics commission found Sidiki guilty of financial misappropriation and a conflict of interest.

The commission ruled that Sidiki had mismanaged funds that had been set aside to build four smaller stadiums which were meant to host local football games as part of a development plan for Cameroon.

 
 

In the past, Sidiki has denied allegations of corruption and conflict of interest but was not ready to comment to BBC Sport when asked about the ban.

The former Fecafoot president is likely to appeal the sanction, which has to be lodged within 10 days.

Sidiki was also found to have awarded unspecified contracts as president of Fecafoot despite the fact he had been replaced by a normalization committee.

The ethics commission also found there was a conflict of interest but did not provide further details as it also fined him US$17,000.

Before taking over as president in October 2015, Sidiki was the federation’s secretary general, under the leadership of the now-jailed Iya Mohamed. Sidiki’s tenure came to an end in August 2017 when football’s world governing body, Fifa, stepped in to set-up a normalization committee.

It followed a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) which annulled Sidiki’s election, paving the way for the setting-up of a normalization committee in September 2017.

More:

Fifa lifts ban on Mali football association

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed that the suspension of Mali's Football Association (FEMAFOOT) has been lifted by the sport's ...
Sports
2 years ago

Cameroon to investigate World Cup match-fixing claims

Cameroon are to investigate claims that seven of their players were involved in match-fixing at the World Cup, the country's football federation ...
News
5 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Njie Enow
Football
15 July 2019 - 12:29

Most Popular

  1. Own goal hands Senegal place in Africa Cup of Nations final
    19h ago Football

  2. Senegal FA boss is convinced the time is right for Mane to ...
    17h ago Football

  3. Kenya face Cameroon in the Africa Nations Cup final tonight
    1d ago Basketball

  4. Maguire has told Leicester manager, Rodgers, he wants to ...
    17h ago Football

  5. Former Cameroon Football Boss Sidiki given life ban
    4h ago Football

Latest Videos