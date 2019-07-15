Dockers promise good tidings in the continental show despite early Cecafa exit

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu is certain their pre-season results will not spell doom to their quest to punch above their weight in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Bandari, who are gearing towards their return to continental football after a four-year hiatus, were tossed out of the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup after finishing third in Group B and have so far won one out of the five matches played since they began their pre-season. The dockers launched their pre-season in South Africa as a reward to their SportPesa Shield Cup triumph, where they played two test matches which also served as part of their preparations for the Kagame Cup.

The Bernard Mwalala-coached outfit played Cape Town City to a two-all draw before beating S.N Rangers by a solitary goal to end their tour on a winning note.

However, the coastal side found the going tough in the regional inter-club tournament, where they drew all their group stage matches against Uganda’s KCCA (1-1), Mukura Victory from Rwanda(2-2) and defending champions Azam of Tanzania (0-0) to fall short of their dream of winning their maiden Kagame Cup.

Oburu said their performance in the last five matches is part of the preparations and there should be no cause for alarm as the team will step up before they play their continental preliminary match in August.

Oburu argued that the performance was as a result of lack of match fitness but observed that the boys were slowly gaining the pace required for the new season. He also expressed his gratitude to the Cecafa secretariat for giving them the opportunity to sharpen up ahead of the new season.

“As the technical bench, we are content with the results we have achieved so far in our pre-season. We have played five matches away from home and won one which I believe is a good account from the boys considering that they were not fully fit.

“It’s part of the preparations and I am sure when it comes to the real competition, we will get positive results. We thank Cecafa for giving us the opportunity to play in the Kagame Cup —a move which has helped us identify the few areas which require a boost. There should be no worry from our fans as we will endeavour to prepare the team to be equal to the task,” he added. The team was due to arrive in the country this morning.

The former Kenyan international further exuded confidence in the duo of Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduor in filling in the void left by first-choice goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo who signed for record Tanzanian champions Yanga.

Shikalo played his last match for Bandari against Azam and later announced his departure to Yanga but Oburu has down-played shopping for his replacement as Oduor and Wanyika had proved themselves in South Africa. Shikalo missed the tour to South Africa as he was part of the Harambee Stars team which represented the country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“We have lost a good shot-stopper who is experienced and would have wished to have him ahead of the new season. We are not worried at all as Oduor, Wanyika and a young goalkeeper from Coast whom we are pursuing are equally good and one will fill in his shoes. I have worked with the two and I know they are able,” said the former Harambee Stars’ goalkeeper.