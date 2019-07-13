Three-time World Half Marathon champion shines at Kasarani

Two-time world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor re-affirmed his supremacy in long-distance after winning his 10,000 metres speciality during the Kenya Police Championships at Moi International Stadium.

The three-time world Half Marathon winner clocked 27:50.65 to beat his closest challenger, a former World junior gold medallist Josphat Bett, who came in a distant second in 28:40.58. Joseph Kiptum completed the podium positions in 28:40.74.

Kamworor is still undecided on his World Championship participation in Doha in September but confirmed that he will don the Kenyan jersey in Copenhagen Half Marathon in September in Denmark. He said: “I am yet to make up my mind to be part of the Team Kenya to the World Championships in Qatar. I have a lot of plans and Copenhagen race is my Plan B in case I don’t make it to the global show.”

Even though the field wasn’t competitive, Kamworor feels it was part of his preparations as he seeks to return to full fitness. “I prepared well. Though the race was not competitive, I used it as a build-up to gauge my training. My body feels good and I will go back to the drawing board as I seek to better my time in my next competitions. The season has been good. Winning bronze in the recent cross country was not part of my agenda but I am happy my confidence has been boosted since then,” he added,

Bett said he was aware of stiff competition that awaited him at the Police show. “ I was aware of Kamworor’s heroics and I ran with the notion of doing my best. I could not keep up with the high-flying winner but I made sure that the rest who were close behind me would not dethrone me of the second place,” he noted.

The Keringet Camp-based athlete plans to use his endurance to build upon his the speed for future races.

He added: “I think I need standardised training to book a spot in the Team Kenya to the World Championship. This means I will have to change tactics and hope for better results.”

Former world 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng won the 5000m in 15:35.04. Jacqueline Cherotich (15:36.43 ) and Margaret Wangare (15:49.61) followed in the second and third places respectively.

In the men’s 1500m final, Bethwel Birgen (3:41.0) withered the storm from Gilbert Kwemoi and Collins Chemboi to win the hotly contested race. Kwemoi clocked (3:41.4) while Chemboi posted 3:41.6.

After a long wait, Joan Cherono (52.85) finally tasted victory in the 400m race. Gladys Musyoki (53.62) placed second while Elizabeth Katungwa was third in 55.48.

In the 400m hurdles women final, Betty Chelangat won the race in 1:02.07 ahead of second-placed Beatrice Chepkoech in 1:03.28. Virginia Kasyoka wrapped up the top three places in 1:05.48. In the corresponding men’s category, Kiprono Kosgey (51:55), Duke Masore (53:19) and Francis Mutunga (54:97) won the first three slots.