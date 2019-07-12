KENYA Ports Authority (KPA) sides return to the city this weekend for four crucial Premier League games.

The ports men, who are also the reigning champions face off against Emyba tomorrow before tackling Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University on Sunday.

KPA have responded well after losing key players earlier in the year. Their two opponents met last week with Emyba hitting KCA 68-61.

KPA women, on the other hand, have a potential title decider as they face off with champions Equity Bank. Both teams have each lost one match.

The dock women second fixture will see them play lowly United States International University (USIU) side, who are struggling for grip.

A fierce rivalry pits Storms, who are still smarting from a 48-47 stunner by Kenyatta University Oryx, against Strathmore University Swords.

Away at the Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu, Lakeside welcome Ulinzi Warriors. The soldiers then travel to Eldoret, where they confront Eldonets.

Ulinzi pipped Strathmore University 74-68 in a heart-throbbing tie while Eldonets lost their two city ties 67-58 to Umoja and 79-63 to Blades

The following day, the Betty Kananu-led Equity Bank confront stubborn Zetech University who locked out Eagle Wings 59-51.

In the lower division matches, leaders University of Nairobi Terrorists meet Blades after scattering Lions 62-57. Blazers return to action to meet Africa Nazarene University (ANU) while Lions face off with Kenyatta University Pirates. At Menengai High in Nakuru, Renegades and Nakuru Club welcome home Little Prince and KDF Morans respectively.