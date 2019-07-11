Kamworor gears up for the Eldoret Half Marathon race.

Geoffrey Kamworor will highlight the 13th edition of the Family Group Eldoret Half Marathon scheduled for October 6 in Eldoret town.

Two-time world cross country champion and three-time World Half Marathon champion is optimistic of leading over 3,000 athletes to the annual event even though it collides with the World Championships in Doha.

He said: “I am optimistic about taking part in the marathon because he owes a lot to the event having started there. I call it the mother of my career since I started with this race and will always give it the support it requires. I hope the Doha program will swing in my favour so that I can come back and be involved.”

Speaking during the official handing over of the Sh12 million sponsorship deal, Family Group Foundation manager Jacqueline Mathaga said the organisation is committed to nurturing talent and transforming society.

“We are honoured to once again partner with Athletics Kenya to deliver a bigger and better 2019 Family Group Eldoret Half Marathon.

"Our commitment is in recognising and nurturing talent through athletics and bringing about transformation to our society.

"The proceeds of the marathon will go towards ‘Champions Run for Autism’, a project that we took up in 2016.

"We have so far renovated two classrooms and accommodated 44 pupils in the Special Needs Programme at Sosiani Primary School.

“We hope to attract even more individual and corporate sponsors in this year’s marathon and give an opportunity to children living with autism to access quality education,” she added.

This year’s race will feature three categories; 21km (both men and women); 5km family fun race and corporate race.

The winners of the men’s and women’s 21km will bag Sh350,000 each while first and second runners-up will take home Sh250,000 and Sh150,000 respectively. This is an increase of Sh100,000 last year. Last year’s edition was won by World Half Marathon record holder Joyceline Jepkosgei (women) and Kelvin Kiptum (men). Registration fee is Sh1000 and it is open until October 5th.