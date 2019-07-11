Cameroon’s Kameni not thinking of retirement yet

Cameroon’s legendary goalkeeper Carlos Iddris Kameni says he is not yet thinking about retiring from the game and says he feels he still has the strength to go on. The 35-year old goalkeeper has not ruled out the possibility of being part of a sixth Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with the Indomitable Lions.

Though not actively on the pitch, Kameni was part of Cameroon’s 23-man squad for the Total Afcon Egypt 2019, adding on another milestone after being part of 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2008 Afcons.

“I don’t think about retiring now. I still feel I have some energy and if the country needs me, why not. I am ready to serve if called upon,” said Kameni, who helped Cameroon reach the final of the 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup.

Kameni, now 35, made most of his career playing in Spain playing for Espanyol and Malaga, but has since switched to the Turkish league where he turns out for Fernabache. He was part of the squad that won the 2002 Cup of Nations, then called in at the tender age of 17 while turning out for French club Le Havre. A year later, he was their first choice keeper at the Confederations Cup.

Regarded as one of the finest shot stoppers the country has produced in its rich goalkeeping history, Kameni paved way for the youthful Andre Onana for this year’s showpiece in Egypt. Onana was coming off a terrific season with his club Ajax, having helped them to the semis of the Uefa Champions League.

“I think he has done well and I am proud of him. He is young and still has a chance to grow and be the best,” Kameni noted.

The keeper has, meanwhile, expressed his disappointment after Cameroon failed to defend their Afcon title following their elimination by Nigeria in the round of 16.

“It is very disappointing because definitely, we had come here with the aim of winning. It was a tough game but we take the lessons and move on. Hopefully, we can bounce back stronger from this,” added the shot-stopper .