Black Stars captain takes responsibility for team’s failure

The captain of the Black Stars of Ghana, Andre Ayew, has taken responsibility for the team’s inability to win the cup and the early exit from the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

He admitted that the team disappointed Ghanaians for their inability to go beyond the round of 16.

Ghana played Tunisia and lost 4-5 on penalties, thereby falling short of the expectation of a country, which has not won any African cup after 1982, when they won their 4th cup.

A Ghana News Agency report published by Daily Graphic on Wednesday said that Ayew noted that although the team worked hard with the aim of winning the ultimate prize, they have failed to achieve their target.

“Yes, we have failed considering the motive for this tournament, we came into this tournament to win gold, but here exiting at this stage,” he said, adding: “This is not the time to blame anyone else, but take full responsibility and apologise to Ghanaians on behalf of the team.”

His statement followed the impressive record of the team, which has since the 2008 reached the semi-finals of every AFCON tournament.