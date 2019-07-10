Vihiga United promise to return to KPL as they resume training

After being relegated to the national super league from Kenya Premier League, the Vihiga United have resumed training at their Kidundu base as they plot a quick return to the top tier.

According to Vihiga United chairman Kahi Indimuli, the team is doing everything to ensure good preparations as they seek to start the campaign strongly in a bid to realise their sole objective of finishing top in the second tier.

“It won’t be easy for us and other teams but we resolved to make good pre-season preparations and we have started.

"Majority of the players have expressed interest in sticking with the team with few requesting to be released.

“We, however, want to make it clear that any club interested in the signing any of our players should understand and follow the right procedure, taking into consideration majority of the players still have running contracts with us.

“We will not stand in the way of any player who wants to leave as long as the right procedure is followed and things are done in the best way for the benefit of both parties,” Indimuli said.

He said three players from the club have requested to be released but they are also receiving inquiries from those interested in joining the team. Vihiga United boss also reiterated his commitment to the club, saying their long term plan is to make the club professional.

Vihiga Players Chris Masinza and midfielder Steve Wakhanya are said to be headed to Kakamega Homeboyz with striker Amos Kigadi almost finalising a deal with Western Stima. Kenyan international Bernard Ochieng remains the most sought after player both locally and internationally. The Vihiga County government-sponsored team is under coach Sammy Okoth.