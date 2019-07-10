Harambee Stars midfielder Odhiambo tips Algeria to win Afcon

Harambee Stars holding midfielder Dennis Odhiambo has tipped Algeria to win the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Algeria, who boast of a one hundred per cent win record so far in the tournament are bound to play Ivory Coast tomorrow in the quarter-finals and Odhiambo has predicted a convincing win for the Desert Foxes and go all the way.

The Sofapaka midfielder, who faced the pacy North Africans in the opening Group C match, noted that the team is technically gifted and play as a unit making it tough for opponents.K

Kenya lost 2-0 to the Algerians who later saw off Senegal 1-0 before putting Tanzania to the sword in a 3-0 scoreline to book a place in the round of 16 against where they thumped Guinea 3-0.

Odhiambo reckons that the incredible run by Algeria has been brewed by a combination of both teamwork and individual brilliance from their technically gifted stars making them a cut above the rest.

“I think Algeria will win the Afcon if the displays in their recent matches is anything to go by. They have the best defence so far and do not struggle to score goals. They look comfortable even when facing big teams and are good in taking their chances,” said Odhiambo.

“They play as a unit and have a good number of players who can grind results in tough matches. The team is balanced as there are senior and experienced players and young ones and their depth is good which makes it easier for their coach to have quality options in each and every department.”