Bandari must win against Azam to stay on course

Bandari will have to win their final Cecafa Kagame Cup Group B match against defending champions Azam on Friday to realise their quarter-finals dream.

The Kenyan side surrendered their lead to settle for a two-all draw with Mukura of Rwanda yesterday at the Huye stadium, leaving them with two points from the two matches played.

The SportPesa Shield Cup holders opened their regional inter-club onslaught with a 1-1 draw against Ugandan champions KCCA last weekend and their hopes of registering their maiden win in this year’s edition were dashed after labouring for another share of spoils yesterday.

The dockers, who warmed up for the tournament in South Africa, were dealt a blow prior to the Mukura match as skipper and centre half Felly Mulumba and Harambee Stars winger Abdallah Hassan failed the late fitness test hence sat out of the match.

This prompted coach Bernard Mwalala to throw in former FC Talanta centre back Dan Guya to partner with Brian Otieno in the heart of the defence while Shaban Kenga filled the void left by Hassan in the flanks. Kenga justified his start as he fired Bandari to take the lead at the half an hour mark after head in Collins Agade’s cross.

However, the hosts who finished third in the Rwandese league responded barely a minute into the second half through Nyilikindi Mbappe. Desperate for a win, Mwalala withdrew former Zoo FC midfielder Danson Chetambe for Congolese forward Yema Mwama two minutes after conceding the equaliser. Five minutes later, Mwalala threw in burly striker Wycliffe Ochomo for the goal scorer Kenga as he sought to regain the lead.

His pursuit was put off by Ntwali Evode, who netted Mukura’s second goal in the 82nd minute but the Bandari had Mwama to thank as he levelled matters at death to rescue a point for his side.

Meanwhile Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be hunting their second win in Group D of the tournament when they play AS Ports of Djibouti at the Umuganda Stadium. Gor launched their fourth regional club title bid with a 2-1 win over DR Congo’s Maniema on Monday.