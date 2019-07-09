Close

Strathmore picking up fast

Strathmore hopeful after slow start to the league

by DAN OWEREE
09 July 2019 - 05:00
Jonathan Kasule of Strathmore Blades tries to stop KPA's Joseph Ouma (L) in a past KBF Premier League match
Image: ERICK BARASA

STRATHMORE University Blades’ coach Tony Ochieng believes his team’s tactical discipline is beginning to show.

“Our performance in the two games that we have had this weekend is enough testimony that we are beginning to put our acts together,” he said.

Blades did well to cut Eldonets 79-63 just a day after going down 72-70 to former national champions Ulinzi Warriors in a tough game.

 

“Yesterday we were overworked but the fact that we have come back to win this match shows that we are getting back to form,” observed Ochieng.

Eugene Adera tallied 18 points and Eric Odhiambo added 13 for Umoja who beat Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University. Brian Ondari shot the losers’ 18.

The University of Nairobi Dynamites exploded on Kenyatta University Oryx, winning 60-43 in the women’s premier tie.

Faith Atieno and Valery Kemunto each notched 12 points while Maureen Boaibori 18 and Lavender Mewe hit  18 and 12 respectively for KU.

“I used speed and height to turn this game around. I took them half-court press and that was the game changer,” said UoN coach Juma Kent.

Eagle Wings tactician Evelyne Kedogo blamed her girls’ 51-59 loss at the hands of Zetech University on lack of training for.

“The team hasn’t been able to train since I went with the national team to Uganda. This has been our challenge,” noted Kedogo, who is the national team assistant coach. Sudi Peter connected for 20 points as he led Lions to a 74-63 victory over Blades in a lower division match up.

