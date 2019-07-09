Gerrard rejects approach to manage Newcastle

Steven Gerrard has rejected Mike Ashley’s approach to take over at Newcastle.

The Rangers boss rebuffed the advances from St James’ Park and turned down the chance to succeed Rafa Benitez.

Gerrard and Patrick Viera were the main names in the frame for the Magpies but the Liverpool legend let it be known he wants to fulfil his ambitions at Ibrox, according to the Mirror.

Ashley understood that the chances of persuading Gerrard to take charge were slim but sounded out the possibility.

The 39-year-old wants to restore Rangers to their former glory and usurp Celtic as kings of Scotland. He is already in the thick of pre-season with his squad and preparing them for their first Europa League qualifier of the campaign.

The Gers’ take on St. Joseph’s of Gibraltar and the approach for Gerrard has served as a distraction.

It seems Ashley will also be disappointed by Viera, who is content to stay with Ligue 1 side Nice amid ongoing uncertainty at Newcastle. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan’s proposed takeover has been a process fraught with mis-information and uncertainty. As a result, plenty of fans have opted not to renew their season tickets and there are more questions than answers in the north east as it stands.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned down a contract offer worth £88million to manage Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager has been out of work since his sacking by Manchester United last December. According to Sky Sports, Mourinho was offered the chance to become the best-paid manager in world football, but rejected the contract.

The report claims Guangzhou, who are currently coached by World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, were willing pay Mourinho £28m per season plus bonuses.

It is also reported that the 56-year-old could have chosen the duration of the contract. Mourinho was known to have met with the billionaire chairman of the Chinese club, Xu Jiayin in London in April.

Talks were reportedly cordial and while Mourinho was known to have rejected the offer, it is now understood that the contract was one of the largest football has ever seen. Guangzhou, who have ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho and former Everton defender Tyias Browning on their books, are currently second in the CSL, two points behind league leaders Beijing Guoan.