Bwire emerges hero as Kariobangi Sharks maul Everton

Brian Bwire’s penalty saving heroics helped Kariobangi Sharks record a historic 4-3 win over a visiting Everton yesterday at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

The national U-23 shot-stopper saved two post-match penalties and scored the decisive one as Sharks mauled the Toffees to enrich their fast-growing profile.

Sharks, who are the second Kenyan team to face Everton after Gor Mahia, won the rights after clinching the SportPesa Cup held in Tanzania early this year where they beat Bandari 1-0 in the finals.

The two teams had settled for a one-all draw within the regulation time forcing the winner to be decided in the spot kicks where Bwire produced superb saves to aid his side to slay the English Premier League side who struggled to break Sharks defence.

Playmaker Duke Abuya made a name for himself as his first half goal saw him become the first Kenyan player to score against Everton in open play but the visitors drew level in the second half through Williams Joe.

Abuya beat the towering Dutch custodian Martin Stekelenburg from close range after Harrison Mwendwa’s had picked him with a defence-splitting pass to the jubilation of the spectators who had filled the venue to the rafters.

Sharks defence worked over time to contain the Theo Walcott and Ademola Lookman-led striking front which hardly made meaningful shots on target in the first half, prompting coach Marco Silva to withdraw them.

Equally, former Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes struggled to feed the forwards thanks to the improvised displays from Sharks’ midfield which was anchored by Patillah Omoto.

Debutant Patrick Otieno won the hearts of fans in the minutes he played as the former Nzoia Sugar rookie made inroads to the Everton rear at will, courtesy of his dribbling skills but his shots did not trouble Stekelenburg.

After settling for a one-all-draw, Bwire, who has been under intense criticism for his regular inclusion in Harambee Stars squad turned the saviour as he saved Joe’s and Dannis Adenirah’s spot kicks before comfortably netting the winner.

Sharks scored their penalties through, George Abege, Sven Yidah and Geoffrey Shiveka.