Zambian duo Jassy Singh and Gomes arrive for Friday’s WRC Safari Rally Candidate event

Zambian duo Jassy Singh and Leroy Gomes will lead the foreign legion in this year’s Safari Rally which revs off at Moi Stadium, Kasarani tomorrow.

Jassy, son of the legendary Muna Singh and Ndola-based Gomes arrived in the country on Tuesday and proceeded for a two-day reconnaissance to familiarise with the 759km route course.

Jassy, who is also the 2013 African Rally champion, has yet to finish on Safari Rally in two attempts. Although he announced his retirement from rallying last year, Jassy seems not content in his rally career without a Safari rally finish to his resume.

“I have a bone to pick in Kenya. It has bitten me twice so we are going for our third attempt. Also because this is a WRC candidate event, I would love to be part of it and show the world what Africa is made of. Safari is a long and tough rally with tons of competition. We had the Kenyans come over to Zambia and they proved they are not men with grey hair for nothing,” Jassy said.

Uganda has the biggest chunk of foreigners with 8 entries and will be spearheaded by three-time champion Ronald Ssebuguzi and Duncan Mubiru ‘Kikankane’ both driving Evolution 10 cars.

Ssebuguzi and his partner Leon Ssenyange tested their car In Kajiado on Tuesday. “The car feels good and it’s handling well. We just did a small performance test for the technical team to make a few adjustments before the event,” said Gomes who is placed second in the African Rally Championship (ARC).

“We are in high spirits with big smiles as we begin our journey to the Safari Rally in Kenya. Safari has always been a good event to drive and a finish will be good for us,” said Gomes, who is running a Ford Fiesta R5.

Gomes finished 4th in ARC 2 South Africa and will be fighting with Kenya’s Manvir Baryan for ARC points. Kepher Walubi and Christakis Fitidis of Uganda also exuded confidence. “We are done with final touches to the car and we now ready for the Safari Rally,” said Fitidis.

Walubi is no stranger to the KNRC having participated in other events including Safari and Eldoret. “We had the car mapped and thereafter did some few test drives. The car responded perfectly and we are good to go. I take this opportunity to thank you all for your support,” said Walubi.

England-based Hardev Sira is also bubbling with confidence. Sira, who previously lived in Eldoret is driving a Ford Escort and will be among the top classic contenders in the Safari alongside former Kenyan champion Jonathan Somen and Raaji Bharij also both in a similar make.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have been reported on the Naivasha side of the route but the clerk of the course, Gurvir Bhabra says it’s nothing to worry about.

“The surface is volcanic ash soil and indeed passable when wet,” he said. President Uhuru Kenyatta will flag off the event tomorrow at 11 am outside the Presidential Pavilion.