Kenyan coaches set to benefit from Everton visit this week

Kenyan coaches are set to reap dividends from Everton’s visit as the England-based club has committed to conducting coaching clinics at Kariobangi grounds prior to the much-anticipated game when Sharks take on Everton this Sunday.

The match is scheduled for Sunday 4 pm at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The coaches, who landed in the country on Sunday will be conducting these sessions throughout the week to different age groups ranging from 5 -18 years. The clinics consist of theory sessions in the morning, practical sessions in the afternoon and social action activities in the evening.

“We are so happy to be in Kenya to do what we like with such talented players and coaches. We are seeing a lot of quality players and we hope these sessions will improve the way they look at football,” said Jonathan Garside, Everton’s health and well-being manager.

He was accompanied by Dale Davis (cohesion manager), Andrew Whittaker (UK Soccer camp coordinator), Ste Watt (primary school sports coach) and Jessica McNally (disability development coach).

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to have Everton train the community and especially the youth, which will be a good foundation in their football growth,” remarked Stephen Otieno, Kariobangi community mobilizer.

This will be the first time Everton FC play a Kenyan team on Kenyan soil. Their first encounter with a Kenyan side last year ended with a 4-0 triumph over Gor Mahia in Liverpool, UK. Kariobangi Sharks earned the prestigious opportunity after winning the SportPesa Cup earlier in the year.