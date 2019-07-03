Vivo Energy edge past Bamburi Cement in Mombasa League duel

Close

Vivo Energy bounced from a goal down to sink Bamburi Cement 2-1 in a closely fought Left Foot Mombasa League match.

Bamburi took a deserved lead through Duncan Were barely two minutes into the match but a quick turn-around saw Vivo Energy score via Josiah Oketch and Bernard Ochieng to bag maximum points.

In other matches, Sea Bulk Staff beat NIC Bank 2-0, Aga Khan Hospital won 1-0 against Total Kenya, Maersk Group drew 0-0 with Tradewinds Aviation while Nation Media beat Cube Movers 2-0.

 

In the Mombasa Social league, Fayaz FC beat Burhani Sports Club 4-0, Being Human FC hammered Memon Community 8-0, Island Sharks lost 2-0 to Kuzemoto while Makupa Rangers won 4-1 against Grain Bulk.

In Nairobi, GreenZone Property maintained their good run in the Division One league after mauling Rapid Rebels 3-0, Cosmos Limited drew 1-1 with Saad Advocates, ICJ Kenya lost 2-0 to Amiran Kenya, West Ham United beat Consolidated Bank 2-0 and Nyayo FC recovered to win 2-1 against Strath.

Nyayo were huge winners in Division 2 after seeing off Disciples 2-0, Astral Aviation beat Advert Eyez 2-0, Kingsway Tyres lost 2-0 to Hurlingham and Ping Limited won 2-1 against Safaricom Limited. M-Kopa Solar won 3-1 against Tropical Heat in Division 3 while Cube Movers managed a 2-0 win.

03 July 2019 - 05:00

