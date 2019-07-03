Jepkosgei wins 5,00m race in Forces show at Kasarani

World Half Marathon Joyceline Jepkosgei produced a scintillating performance to claim the 5,000m race during the 40th edition of the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championship at Moi Stadium, Kasarani yesterday.

Jepkosgei was in a class of her own as she crossed the line metres ahead of chasing pack in 15:19.01 minutes. Dorcas Kimeli placed second in 15:24.03 while Sheila Chepkirui rounded off the top three places in 15:38.00.

Despite winning the race comfortably, the half marathon specialist admitted that the level of competition was very high this year. She said: “It has been tough but I am happy to have won. The opposition pushed me to the limit and I hope to take positives from the race. Going forward, I want to prepare for the national trials because I want to be part of Team Kenya to the World Championships in Doha in September,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vedic Cheruiyot has set his sights on the global championship after winning the 10,000m during the event. The 2013 world junior silver medallist in Ukraine, said the race was part of his preparation for the global event.

He said: “I have been preparing for quite some time and after winning the race, my attention now shifts to the world championship. I need to train hard and better my personal best if I am to make the cut for the world show. The 23-year-old Mtongwe-based navy officer said the prospect of training with the world 10,000m junior record holder Rhonex Kipruto has motivated him.

“The opportunity to train with Kipruto has motivated me a lot and with guidance from my coach and the tight training schedule, I am sure I will boost my fitness.”

Cheruiyot clocked 28:17.04 ahead of Alex Oloitiptip, who settled for the second spot in 28:19.00. Alfred Barkach finished third in 28:20.06. Eric Kiptanui (28:24.08), Kibiwott Kandie(28:45.07) and Abel Mutai(28:49.06) followed in that order.

In the men’s 1500m, Peter Langat (3:44.8), Nicholas Kiplangat (3:45.06), James Magut (3:45.08) and Mathew Kipsang (3:46.06) sailed to today’s final.