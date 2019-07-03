Coast-based side exuding confidence ahead of Kagame Cup after touring South Africa

Bandari will be out to replicate the experience gained from South Africa in the Cecafa Kagame Cup set to kick off on Friday in Rwanda.

The SportPesa Shield Cup holders are placed in Group B alongside defending champions Azam of Tanzania, KCCA of Uganda and Mukura Victory from Rwanda.

The dockers warmed up for the regional inter-club tournament last week in South Africa, where they played two friendly matches against South African Premier League club Cape Town City FC and S.N Rangers as a reward to their exploits in the Shield Cup.

The Bernard Mwalala-coached club played Cape Town to a two-all draw before labouring for a 1-0 win over Rangers to complete their tour on a winning note.

The club’s team manager Wilson Oburu said he is banking on the confidence and experience gained from the tour to perform well in the tournament as well as use it as part of their preparations for the Caf Confederations Cup.

Bandari, who leave for Rwanda tomorrow, will represent the country in the continental showpiece by virtue of winning the Shield Cup.

“It was a great learning experience and exposure from the tour and we are looking to use the skills gained in the Kagame Cup. We learnt a lot from the matches played and it was a good platform to interact with players who feature in the South African League. Both the tour and the Kagame Cup will help us gauge our readiness ahead of our return to continental football,” he said.

The former Harambee Stars player further refuted the sell of their first choice goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo to Tanzanian giants Yanga. Shikalo, who is with Stars in Egypt, was pictured penning a deal with a Yanga official last weekend but Oburu has rubbished the move which has been widely publicised in Tanzania as rumours. He also confirmed that the coast-based club was yet to bring in new players.

Bandari were reported to have completed the signing of Danson Chetambe and Cliff Kasuti from Zoo FC and Sofapaka respectively.

“Shikalo is still our player since he has a running contract with us and no club has won his signature. Yanga have never approached us for negotiations neither has he requested to have his release letter. He is in our plans for next season and we are looking forward to having him ready for next season’s activities. Anything else which has been reported before remains rumours. We are also yet to bring in new players officially.”