Talanta coach seeks to sign eight new players this week

FC Talanta coach Abdallah Juma has hinted on signing eight new players ahead of the 2019-2020 National Super League season. The club is set to conduct trials between tomorrow to Friday at the Moi Stadium Kasarani this week, where Juma will be eyeing to strengthen the squad by shopping for two players in each department.

Juma guided the club to finish seventh with 56 points last season and he has revealed his plan to add eight new players in a bid to earn automatic promotion.

The former Chemelil Sugar coach is keen to ship in two goalkeepers, two defenders and a similar number of players in the midfield and attacking departments.

Juma has identified striking as his area of focus as Brian Juma is the sole forward remaining after parting ways with two poachers at the end of last season.

“We will conduct open trials this week and we intend to bring in eight new players. We have analysed last season’s performance and identify areas where we need to beef up before the new season. Two players in each department will inject the much-needed vigour in the team and I hope we will attract the best. The biggest concern is striking and since we have Juma, I believe we will get two who will shoulder the scoring roles.

Juma confirmed to have parted ways with six players who he deemed surplus to requirement. Experienced midfielder Sebastian Osodo and journeyman Paul Karuri headline the list of dropped players who will be forced to seek playing time elsewhere. Others are former Thika United goalkeeper Joseph Kinyanjui, former Mosca defender Saddam Kula, Victor Nyasiwo and Martin Wachira.

“We have parted ways with the six and we have to replace them before the new season. We have called on the trials to have the new players whom we intend to sign adapt to our philosophy.”