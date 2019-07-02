Kenya to renew rivalry with Tanzania in Chan qualifiers

Harambee Stars will face Tanzania in the first round of the 2020 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers set for this month.

Stars were earlier scheduled to face Burundi in fixtures released by the Confederation of African Football but will now take on Taifa Stars following Caf’s decision to include Djibouti and tournament hosts Ethiopia in the qualification phase.

According to the reviewed draw, Stars will travel to Tanzania for the first leg set to be played between July 26 and 28, with the second leg set to be played in Nairobi between August 2 and 4, this year.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged qualifier will face off with either Ethiopia or Djibouti in the second and final qualifying round to be played on a date set to be announced in due course. The final tournament, reserved for players actively featuring in their respective national championships, has been scheduled for January 2020 in Ethiopia.

Kenya’s re-match against Tanzania comes after the Harambee Stars came out 3-2 victors in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C match last week at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The win consequently boosted Stars’ chances of earning a place in the round of 16 of the continent’s premier national competition ahead of their final group match against Senegal last night

Coach Sebastian Migne named a 34-man squad of home-based players who according to the rules are the only players eligible to feature in the tournament.