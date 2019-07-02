Close

Keita back in Liverpool

Keita in Liverpool for a check-up after leaving Guinea camp with minor thigh injury

In Summary

• Naby Keita suffered a minor thigh injury in Guinea’s 1-0 defeat by Nigeria.

• Keita was an unused substitute as Guinea then beat Burundi on Sunday.

02 July 2019
02 July 2019 - 00:00
Guinea's Naby Keita in action with Nigeria's Peter Etebo
Image: REUTERS

Naby Keita has checked back in at Liverpool for medical tests after suffering an injury blow while on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The Liverpool midfielder was an unused substitute in Guinea’s victory over Burundi on Sunday in Egypt after picking up a thigh injury in a 1-0 loss to Nigeria last Wednesday.

And following the setback, Keita has reported back to Merseyside as he looks to find out the extent of his injury.

After their comfortable 2-0 win against Burundi, Guinea disclosed that Keita had left the camp for further medical consultation at Liverpool. 

“A match that Guinea could play without Naby Keita. Injured against Nigeria, the European champion leaves Egypt tonight for medical consultation in England,’ read a statement from the country’s FA. “The player should still return to Egypt for the rest of the competition.”

Liverpool will be cautious about Keita’s latest injury after he also missed the Champions League final with an adductor injury.

