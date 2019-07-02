FIA delegates set to oversee Safari Candidature event

Legendary Michelle Mouton will lead FIA team in overseeing various facets of WRC Safari Rally candidature as part of the process to gauge the viability of Kenya returning to the global stage.

Mouton, who took four victories in 1982 and finished second in the World Rally Championship, is the safety delegate in this week’s Safari Rally.

FIA liaison Surinder Thatthi said Mouton will give a comprehensive report to the FIA Safety Commission regarding safety aspect of the Safari after the conclusion of the three-day event.

The 2019 Safari Rally Kenya will be flagged off at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on Friday after which crews will embark on a 4.8km super special stage in the stadium vicinity.

Two sporting delegates Timo Rautianen and Andrew Wheatly, who is also the WRC manager will report on the sporting aspect of the Safari and so is Cem Bonvell of Turkey who is the FIA medical delegate. Surinder said the delegates hold the key to Safari’s anticipated global status.

“FIA have a great desire to come back to Africa following FIA President Jean Todt’s visit to the country last year. It is evident that FIA is sympathetic towards Kenya’s bid on WRC status. The medical delegate is also very happy and has been working hand in hand with the local medical experts,” said Surinder.

Surinder added that the WRC promoter will be coming to Kenya and will produce images of the country’s picturesque landscape that will be beamed to an audience of about 350million viewers across the globe. Sports Principal Secretary Amb. Peter Kirimi Kaberia said preparations for this week’s event are at an advanced stage.

The WRC Safari Rally Project has partnered with Motor Sports Association of UK to deliver a world-class event this week.

“Funding and preparations are done. We have no challenges except for time. It’s been long coming and we are hoping to deliver a successful event. We are confident that we will bring back the Safari to the world stage next year. Safari is part of our national priority and can’t be discounted. The steering committee has done what’s necessary and it’s all systems go. We are ready and upbeat that Friday will be good,” he added.