United away kit leaked with Pogba modelling strip

Manchester United’s new away kit has leaked online - with Paul Pogba modelling the strip.

Pogba’s future at United is uncertain after he stated that he wants a ‘new challenge’, with the France international heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Despite the constant links, however, it looks as though United have decided that their record signing is still the right man to lead the ad campaign for their new strip. As reported by The Mirror, kit contains a ‘snakeskin’ design, with the official colour for the shirt being ‘linen’. The shirt includes black stripes, with black sleeve cuffs, while the shorts are also black. It is anticipated that the kit will be officially unveiled soon, but with United fans already having had a glimpse of it, opinions have been mixed to say the least. One supporter claimed: ‘I don’t mind the colours, but that pattern is a no from me’.

It has also been labelled ‘the ugliest kit I’ve seen in years’. United have made two signings so far this summer, with defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka arriving from Crystal Palace and winger Daniel James joining from Swansea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to add a few more too, with the Norwegian intent on instilling some young blood into his squad.

The Red Devils will be hoping for a significantly better campaign this time around than last season when they finished in sixth place in the Premier League.