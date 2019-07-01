Close

Mbugua goals catapult Sheria Sacco to Ushirika crown

by STAR CORRESPONDENT
Football
01 July 2019 - 05:00
Image: COURTESY

Robert Mbugua’s double saw Sheria Sacco sink United Nations Sacco 2-0 to win the football category during the Ushirika Games at the Stima Club on Saturday

Mbugua scored a goal in each half as Sheria outplayed their opponents to bag the coveted football crown.

In the volleyball, Police beat Magereza 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16) to win the title. Police got off to a good start in the first set and continued their dominance in the second set. Magereza bounced back in the third set but Police rediscovered their form in the fourth set to seal the crown.

 

In the women category, Magereza Sacco saved face as they went ahead to beat CIC in three straight sets of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.

The women’s netball, Ulinzi edged Sauti Sacco 40-34. The match was a see-saw affair between the two teams but Ulinzi were able to hold off furious late rally by their opponents to carry the day. The men’s category was a one-sided affair with Magereza thrashing Mathare North 45-21.

In the men’s golf category, Jimmy Kimondo, a handicap 10, finished at the top of the leaderboard with 37 points while the ladies title went to Eunice Kilonzo, a handicap 22 who managed 34 points. However, the overall title went to Dr Sho Onyango a handicap 9, who managed 41 points.

