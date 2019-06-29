Stick to 4-4-2 formation, Migne told

Former Harambee Stars defender Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo has urged coach Sebastien Migne to start the team which tackled Tanzania in the second half on Thursday when they play their final Africa Cup of Nations group stage match against Senegal on Monday.

Stars came from down twice to force a hard fought 3-2 win over the neighbours in the second Group C match and Pamzo who was privileged to have played against Senegal in the 1992 finals, casts his hopes of reaching the knockout stages on the squad which played in the later stages of the match.

It is after conceding the first goal that Migne gambled by resting playmaker Francis Kahata for Sofapaka forward John Avire—a change which threw more panic on the Tanzanian defence hence helping Kenya restore parity.

The youthful coach, who has lately come under heavy criticism for his defensive approach, introduced another attack-minded player Erick Johanna in the second half and handed Vihiga United skipper Bernard Ochieng his debut, changes which aided in overturning the deficit and sealed the first three points for Kenya.

Migne employed a 4-5-1 formation at the start but reverted to 4-4-2 after the introduction of Avire who partnered with brace hero Michael Olunga upfront in a move which unlocked the stubborn Tanzanian defence.

Pamzo observed that the team which played in the second half played as a unit and should be retained against the wounded Teranga Lions who fell by a solitary goal to Algeria in their second group stage match.

Senegal, who have three points to their name, will be seeking to ease to the second round and are Stars who approach the match aware that three points will enter their name in history books for their maiden knockout qualification.

“That was an outstanding performance by the boys and I think the coach should start the team which finished the match when we play Senegal. The fielding against Tanzania was right and I am happy the technical bench realised the loopholes on time and made timely changes which eventually won us the game. Now they know who should start against a team which will be seeking a win by all means. The 4-4-2 formation proved efficient and the coach should consider such for the next game.”

The KCB assistant coach believes defending and attacking as a unit will frustrate the Senegalese side and finish second behind Algeria. Pamzo also reckons that both teams have equal chances to sail to the next round and Stars should be brave enough when they face the hungry Lions.

“ I was part of the team which played Senegal in 1992 and the team is beatable. I have watched their past two matches and I believe we can upset them. All we need is teamwork especially in defending as the department has been exposed in the last two matches. The team should defend and attack in numbers. The pressure of exiting early will be on their side and I think we can frustrate them more and grind results in our favour.”