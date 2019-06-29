Pogba ‘told Juve stars he wants to return to Serie A side

Paul Pogba reportedly told Juventus stars that he wanted a return to the Serie A champions at Andrea Barzagli’s birthday do in May.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Italian outfit and Real Madrid this summer.

The World Cup winner already let his former Juventus team-mates know that he was keen to head back to the Allianz Stadium at Barzagli’s celebrations just last month, according to Italian reports, as quoted by The Mirror.

Pogba has spoken publicly about the possibility of departing Old Trafford during a recent tour in Asia.

The midfielder returned to United from Juventus three years ago in what was a world-record fee of £89m at the time. He has scored 31 goals and contributed 29 assists in 142 appearances at the Premier League outfit. Last season he found the net 16 times and set up 11 goals in 47 games in a tough campaign for the club.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that Madrid were beginning to seriously consider alternatives Pogba.

Elsewhere, Leroy Sane remains Bayern Munich’s top transfer target this summer and the German champions have not given up hope of landing the winger.

The Bundesliga champions lost two club stalwarts this summer with both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben calling an end to their time at the Allianz Arena.

There have been reports that the Manchester City winger is less than keen on the move, telling friends that he would prefer to stay with the Premier League champions and sign a new deal. However, according to reports, Bayern are undeterred and have still made the Germany international a priority.

The club’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rumenigge recently said that the club has yet to make an approach for Sane, who is currently on Under-21 duty with his national team at the European Championships. Indeed, he insisted that they would not make any move for the player unless they receive and an indication that he is willing to come.