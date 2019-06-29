Kenyans finally get it right against Egyptians in Kampala

KENYAN tactician Cliff Owuor masterminded the first ever victory over Egypt in years by directing his players to go full court press in the Fiba Africa Zone Five African/Afro-basket qualifiers in Kampala, Uganda.

The tactics paid off huge dividends as Kenya humiliated their perpetual stumbling block 97-79 in an emotionally draining game played Thursday night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium. The result sent shock waves throughout the championship.

“I prepared my players well tactically before this game. I knew the Egyptians would not run and so the message was to go full court press in the opening three quarters until they tire them and then we go for the kill in the last quarter. I was prepared to make frequent substitutions,” he said.

“But we surprisingly matched them toe to toe in the first quarter as the pressure continued to cause them problems earlier than I expected until they lost their rhythm. In the second quarter, we got the lead after trading baskets and we took off from then and never looked back,” he noted.

Kenya trailed 21-19 in the opening stanza but did well to recover in the second quarter, where they took a 46-35 half-time advantage. It was Denmark-based sharpshooter Tyler Okari who was bombing them from every end on the floor.

The nine-point difference then swelled to 18 points as Kenya completely dictated the tempo of this crucial fixture, taking a 76-58 cushion as the third quarter ended. This sparked off courts celebrations amongst Kenyan fans who have waited for years for this feat. The historic win was orchestrated by Okari, who torched Egypt for game-high 29 points. He led a hungry trio of playmaker Eric Mutoro and Griffin Ligare, who buried 21 and 19 points respectively before Ronny Gundo connected for another 12.

Kenya have always come second best to Egypt who has blocked their path to Fiba Africa championships for many years. Their last participation in the continent’s top show was in 1993 but only as a host. Kenya finished fourth in the 12-team event and has never gone to any other.

Fiba Africa Commissioner Henry Shiemi said Kenya looks a sure bet to win it all. “ According to my calculations, Kenya is at plus 18, Rwanda on minus 9 the same as Egypt. So Kenya must lose to Rwanda by 27 points to miss out.”

In the other matches of the day, Kenya women blanked Rwanda 92-80 before the Egyptian women posted a 64-55 triumph over Uganda. Rwanda thrashed Tanzania 97-34.