For the first time ever in the country’s history, the Organising Committee of the WRC Candidate Event Safari Rally will carry out random doping tests for officials and drivers as FIA doping rules.

For the drivers, the rules will be followed to the letter, according to the deputy clerk of course George Mwangi. For officials, this is not performance enhancing doping testing prevalent amongst notorious cheats in disciplines like athletics but doctors will be going for stuff that dull the nerves and brains like bhang and alcoholic beverages.

Mwangi said like athletics, it will be in-and-out -of -competition. “One will be picked from the crowd and chaperoned to doping centre where a doctor will first use alco-blow and if the need demands more samples from officials,’ he noted.

FIA is a member of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) and competitors are no exception. The chaperone will be required to keep a person under observation (visual contact) at all times following notification until the end of the sample collection session.

According to the FIA anti-doping rules, a driver caught doping will lose points and prizes at the competition in which you test positive (both individual and possibly team results).

In addition, the culprit will be slapped with a four-year ban from Motorsport activities including training and other participation or even lifetime suspension in some case

“It is your personal duty to ensure that no prohibited substance enters your body. You are responsible for any prohibited substance detected in your doping control sample —regardless of whether or not you knowingly ingested, or otherwise used the prohibited substance,” the manual added.

Intravenous infusions and injections are prohibited methods if they exceed 100ml per 12 hour period—unless legitimately received in the course of hospital treatments, surgical procedures or clinical diagnostic investigations.