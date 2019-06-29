Ferreira’s lead trimmed to three strokes on Day 2 of Karen Masters

Golf Park professional David Wakhu was among the seven Kenyans who made the cut in round two of the KCB Karen Masters which wasn’t devoid of drama.

Wakhu led the Kenyans assault in what turned out to be a big improvement from last year when only three locals made it to the money bracket.

He wrapped up the first two rounds on an impressive score of 5 under par 139 gross with rounds of 69 and 70.

“Two under on Day 2 and three under on Thursday is quite encouraging. I’m glad that I held my nerves on Day 2 to make the cut. The plan in the next two days will be to keep it safe and try to improve on the ghetto score. It’s such a good feeling and I am hoping to up my ante to finish with a good score,” said Wakhu.

But as wakhu celebrated his progress, It was a bitter pill to swallow for Greg Snow after he dipped to T33 on a two-day total of 3 under 141.

Snow was joint second on Day One by playing two over par 74 affected his position.

Portuguese Stephen Ferreira had his lead cut by three shots when Pro-Am winner Toto Thimba of South Africa moved up the ladder to second place.

Thimba of South Africa posted the day’s best score of 9 under par 63 for a gross total of 13 under par 131.

Ferreira carded 6 under par 66 for a total of 16 under par 128.

Other Kenyans, who made the level par cut were amateur Simon Njogu of Great Rift on level par, club-mate Justus Madoya on 2 under, Jeff Kubwa, CJ Wanga, Dismas Indiza and Simon Ngige.

Indiza was excited with the Kenyans performance, saying the sky is indeed the limit.

“It’s really encouraging to see more locals make the cut. The course condition at Karen has been superb hence the good score. It is my hope that we will play even better in the next two days,” said Indiza. The third round will be played this morning with the last set for Sunday.