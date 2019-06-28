Kitale side beat Laiser Hill to set a date with Chesewew in the final

St. Anthony’s Under-19 team line up against Chesewew in football final of Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association (RVSSSA) at Baringo High school today after beating former champions Laiser Hill 1-0 in semifinals. Joseph Onyango scored the lone goal in the 65th minute courtesy of a penalty.

In the other semi, Chesewew beat Chemase 5-4 in post penalty shoot-out having played to a barren draw in regulation time.

St. Anthony coach Peter Mayoyo was over the moon after the victory. “It was a tough match considering we were playing against former champions. However, we have played them many times and we knew what to do as we target the nationals.”

In girls’ U-19, Itigo humiliated Yemit 6-0 in the first semi while newcomers Gatero from Laikipia shocked regulars Wiyeta Girls with a 1-0 to set up a final date today.

Martha Amunyoleti, who turns up for Trans Nzoia Falcons in the Kenya Women Premier League scored four goals with captain Daisy Cherop netting a brace for Itigo

In the U-16 girls' category, Wiyeta made amends to win against Ngeria from Uasin Gishu 5-1. Edna Wanda netted twice as Amida Doreen Aujat and Saumu Maguto scored a goal apiece to book a final against Laikipia’s Falling Waters who defeated Chepterit (Nandi) 4-0. In the boys’ version, Moi Sirgoi booked a final date with Goseta after winning 3-2 in extra time having played to a 1-1 all draw in regulation time. Goseta had won against Baringo 3-0 in the other semi.

In Nairobi, Joyline Orome netted a hat trick to catapult Dagoretti Mixed to the semis after a huge 9-0 thrashing of Starehe Girls yesterday at Lenana School. The one-sided tie was characterised by a fast-paced display by the Dagoretti side who controlled the proceedings.

The goal-scoring spree started from the onset with Dagoretti Mixed scoring three in the opening six minutes. Purity Dobista fired the opening goal in the first minute with Selphine Buchete capitalising on Starehe’s sluggishness to score the second in the third. Peris Asuga made it three with six minutes on the clock for a 3-0 lead. Orome notched her hat trick at intervals of five minutes thus in the 15th, 20th and 25th respectively for a 6-0 advantage at the break.

On resumption, Joy Kanja raked in her brace in the 60th and 65th minutes to stretch Dagoretti’s lead to 8-0. Dagoretti’s Mary Atieno completed the 9-0 rout in the final minutes. In another match, Highridge beat Ruai 5-1, thanks to a brace each from Patricia Wambui and Yvette Nyawira and a goal from Jane Wanja.

In girls’ volleyball defending champions Soweto Academy effortlessly eliminated Parklands Arya to inch closer to retaining the title. Soweto edged Arya in straight sets of 7-25, 8-25 and 4-25 and booked a semifinals berth today. They face State House Girls in the penultimate stage of the competitions.

To progress to the semis, State House came from a set down to defeat Kariobangi South 3-1 (25-20,18-25, 15-25, 25-27). Though happy with the results, Soweto coach Johnstone Mukabwa said his charges did not stick to the script.

Former boys’ champions Hospital Hill kept their hopes of reclaiming the regional title alive after beating Upper Hill 3-0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-11). Hospital Hill meet holders Lang’ata High who eliminated Starehe. This will be a repeat of last year’s regional finals playing out in the semis.

In netball, 2018 champions Olympic Mixed hammered Ushirika Secondary 67-8 to cruise to the semis where they come face-to-face with Baba Dogo Secondary. The latter narrowly edged Dagoretti Mixed in their quarter-finals.