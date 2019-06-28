Ferreira sets course record to open two shot lead as snow settles for T2

Portuguese Stephen Ferreira was over the moon yesterday upon setting a course record on the opening day of the 2019 KCB Karen Masters.

His stunning record round of 10 under par 62 and a five-shot lead going into Day Two made the Portuguese Sunshine Tour pro a star attraction.

“What a way to start a tournament with such an inspiring score. I am happy,” he said of his record score.

Ferreira dropped a solitary shot on the par 3-4th but bolstered his campaign with eight birdies on holes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 12, 16 and 17.

He nevertheless had his Day One campaign effectively sewn up with an eagle on the par 5- 15th.

“It was a good day in the office today. I drove the ball solidly well and savoured a couple of good putts. The game plan tomorrow (today) is to hold my nerves and keep the ball in play,” said Ferreira who won Uganda Open two years ago.

His fairy tale score in yesterday’s round wasn’t his career best though. Three years ago, Ferreira carded an 11 under in the Zambian Open but still finds his 10 under at the par 72 Karen Country Club course quite inspiring—what with the course record.

The best placed Kenyan is Greg Snow in joint second along with South African trio of Garrick Higgo, Neil Schietekat, Thabiso Ngcobo on 5 under par 67.

David Wakhu with a round of 3 under par 69 is the second best placed Kenyan pro after playing 36 in the front nine and 33 in the back nine. Despite dropping a shot on the par 4 ninth, Wakhu made up for a good day with four birdies on holes 3, 9, 12 and 18.

“The course is much better than it was last year. Three under wasn’t that bad. The essence is to make the cut tomorrow (today) so let’s see how it goes,” said Wakhu.

Five Kenyans CJ Wangai, Dismas Indiza, Justus Madoya, amateur Daniel Nduva and Jeff Kubwa are lying joint 24th on 2 under par 70.