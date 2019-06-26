Migne sweats over trio’s fitness ahead of crunch Tanzania clash

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne is sweating over the fitness of his dependable trio ahead of their second Africa Cup of Nations Group C match.

Kenya is likely to do without the services of defenders Philemon Otieno and Musa Mohammed alongside midfielder Dennis Odhiambo, all of whom picked knocks during their opening clash against Algeria, which they lost 2-0 on Sunday.

It will be a big blow for Migne, whose injury setbacks started during their three-week residential training camp in Paris, where they lost defender Brian Mandela to a knee injury.

Gor Mahia stalwart, Joash onyango, who was primed for a debut against Algeria was also ruled out after a picking a knock in training upon the team’s arrival in Cairo.

Musa’s injury came during a pre-tournament friendly match against Madagascar but was cleared to face Algeria after passing a late fitness test.

Ahead of the must win Tanzania duel, Migne will look to his bench should the trio fail to recover. Vihiga United skipper Bernard Ochieng is likely to make his debut as Musa’s replacement in central defence while former assistant captain David ‘Calabar’ Owino is likely to replace Otieno at right back.

Owino was a regular starter before Migne’s arrival either at central defence or right back and will be hoping to make his first appearance in the team since May last year.

Should Odhiambo fail to recover in time, the Frenchman will have to choose his replacement from the duo of Cercle Brugge’s Johanna Omollo and Spain-based Ismael Athuman Gonzalez. Omollo impressed in the minutes he played as a second half substitute against Algeria and is set to partner with skipper Victor Wanyama in shielding the defence as well as make his first start under Migne.

The match will determine Stars’ fate in the tournament as a win will keep alive their dream of gracing the second round for the first time.