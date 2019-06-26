Hosts Egypt, Uganda search for early qualification

Hosts Egypt are looking to guarantee their knockout stage place when they lock horns with the Democratic Republic of the Congo Leopards as both sides convene their Group A matchday 2.

The Pharaohs opened the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in front of 70,000 supporters at the Cairo International Stadium, a number most likely to be repeated tonight as the hosts are thirsty for a record-extending eighth AFCON title.

Meanwhile, DR Congo succumbed to an unexpected 2-0 defeat against Uganda 24 hours later at the same venue.

While not convincing most of their die-hard fans with their opening game performance, Egypt coach Javier Aguirre looks for what matters most, the three points.

“We had some defects especially in the second half, but what’s important is that we started the campaign with a win,” the Mexican tactician said after the opening game.

While defender Ahmed Hegazi might be doubtful after having a head injury against Zimbabwe, it’s most likely that Aguirre will field an unchanged lineup on Wednesday, with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah once again being the man to watch for.

On the other hand, DR Congo enters the game knowing well that another defeat can see them facing an early elimination threat. The Leopards who were favourites to join hosts Egypt to the knockout stages, but they were shocked by Uganda Cranes on Saturday.

“We had a bad game and deserved to lose against Uganda. Now we have to do it the hard way”, admitted DR Congo Florent Ibenge.

It’s the fourth time in AFCON history both sides lock horns together, and ironically three of them being in Egypt.

Cranes are hoping to end a 41-year knockout stage hiatus when they take on Zimbabwe Warriors at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Cranes’ opening win over DR Congo was their first AFCON win since defeating Nigeria 2-1 in March 1978. Sebasien Desabre’s men can all but guarantee their knockout stages ticket if they manage another victory against Zimbabwe, who succumbed to a slim 1-0 defeat to hosts Egypt in the opening match.

Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango will face an old friend in the shape of his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Khama Biliat. Both were stars for The Brazilians when they lifted their first ever CAF Champions League trophy in 2016. Biliat went on to join domestic South African rivals Kaizer Chiefs, while Onyango is still doing his heroics for Sundowns.