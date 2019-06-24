Close

Pogba alienated

United stars want midfielder to leave Old Trafford

• Pogba remains a popular member of the dressing room, but United’s players want to make a new start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to The Sun.

•United expect Pogba to travel on their pre-season tour despite the star midfielder angling for a move away from Old Trafford. 

by JAMES DUTTON
24 June 2019 - 00:00
Manchester United’s stars reportedly want Paul Pogba to leave this summer for the good of the club.

The French midfielder looks set to leave just three years after his £89million move from Juventus and said last week he is considering ‘a new challenge’.

Real Madrid and Juventus lead the interest in the 26-year-old, who United insist is not for sale.

 
 

Pogba remains a popular member of the dressing room, but United’s players want to make a new start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to The Sun.

They do not want the saga to rumble on and provide further distractions through the summer and into the coming season, the report adds. But chief Ed Woodward will have to be convinced to cash in as he battles to keep hold of his prized asset.

United expect Pogba to travel on their pre-season tour despite the star midfielder angling for a move away from Old Trafford. United are insistent Pogba is not for sale and would look for a huge £150million fee if they were to allow him to leave.

They are planning for Pogba to take part in the tour to Australia, China and Singapore even with a move potentially on the cards.

