Ivory Coast edge past South Africa

by BBC NEWS None
Football
24 June 2019 - 19:38
Ivory Coast's Jonathan Kodjia in action with South Africa's Ronwen Williams.
Ivory Coast's Jonathan Kodjia in action with South Africa's Ronwen Williams.
Image: REUTERS

Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia scored the only goal of the game as Ivory Coast edged past South Africa in their opening Group D encounter.

Kodjia latched on to Max Gradel's precise pass before sidefooting through the legs of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Nicolas Pepe struck the woodwork in the first half, while Thulani Hlatshwayo headed inches over the bar for South Africa with the score still goalless.

Morocco defeated Namibia 1-0 in Sunday's Group D opener.

