Nchout sends Cameroon through as Nigeria progress without kicking a ball

Ajara Nchout scored a goal five minutes into stoppage time to keep Cameroon alive at the Women’s World Cup with a thrilling 2-1 victory over New Zealand on Thursday in the finale of Group E play at Montpellier, France.

With the final whistle about to sound, Nchout took a pass off the head of teammate Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and worked her way up the left side. She faked a shot to lose defender Ria Percival and then fired an uncontested blast from inside the penalty area and past goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

It was the second goal of the game for Nchout after she gave Cameroon a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Nchout’s late goal avoided a heartbreaking tie as Cameroon’s Aurelle Awona gave New Zealand an own goal in the 80th minute.

Nigeria also sealed a place in the knockout phase for the first time in 20 years without kicking a ball on Thursday ­— three days after their last group game.

Results from the final matches in Group E and Group F meant the Super Falcons qualified as one of the best third-placed teams, sparking delirious scenes at their hotel in Rennes. Twitter footage posted by a Fifa social media reporter showed the moment the players discovered they were extending their stay in the tournament, with ecstatic players and staff dancing and hugging in the corridors.

Nigeria had finished third in Group A with three points having suffered a late 1-0 loss to hosts France on Monday.

That left them sweating on favourable results from Thursday’s final round of group fixtures. Chile required a three-goal victory over Thailand to bump the Nigerians out of the tournament and when they were awarded a late penalty, having already established a 2-0 lead, it appeared the South Americans were poised to progress. In a late twist, however, Francisca Lara slammed her penalty against the crossbar.

Thailand, who shipped 13 goals in their opening match against the U.S., held firm in the closing minutes, meaning Nigeria qualified as one of the best third-placed teams on goal difference. Nigeria will face Germany in Grenoble today.