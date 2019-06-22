Coutinho admits future is up in the air amid United, Chelsea interest

Philippe Coutinho has put Manchester United and Chelsea on red alert by admitting he may leave Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian has been a disappointment at the Nou Camp since his £145m arrival from Liverpool in January 2018.

He has been heavily linked with a departure ahead of next season, with a return to the Premier League looking most likely.

Coutinho, on international duty in South America, told reporters: “I don’t know if I will continue at Barcelona. Nobody knows about the future, and right now I am focused on playing with my [national] team [at the Copa America].”The 27-year-old scored twice in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Bolivia last week but had a goal disallowed in the stalemate with Venezuela on Wednesday night.

The hosts top Group A but are level on points with Peru, who they face in the final group game on Saturday.

Coutinho has scored 21 times in 75 appearances at Barca but has struggled to win over the fanbase in 18 months there. He made his frustrations with supporters clear with a controversial celebration aimed at silencing the critics after scoring against Manchester United in April. He has previously suggester he would not move to United out of respect to former club Liverpool, while Chelsea are facing up to a transfer ban this summer.