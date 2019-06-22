Close

Cech returns to Chelsea as technical advisor

In Summary

• Cech ended his playing career with Arsenal at the end of last season, making his final professional appearance in their 4-1 defeat by Chelsea in last month’s Europa League final.

• I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future — Cech.

by Hardik Vyas
Football
22 June 2019 - 00:00
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has returned to the club as technical and performance advisor.
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has returned to the club as technical and performance advisor.
Image: COURTESY

Chelsea have appointed their former goalkeeper Petr Cech as technical and performance advisor, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

Cech spent 11 years as a player at Chelsea, winning 13 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League, before moving to their London rivals Arsenal in 2015.

In his new role, the 37-year-old will work closely with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and the first-team coaching staff and travel with the team to away games, the club said in a statement.

 

“I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea again and help create the best possible high-level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years,” Cech said.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

Cech ended his playing career with Arsenal at the end of last season, making his final professional appearance in their 4-1 defeat by Chelsea in last month’s Europa League final. His appointment kickstarts an overhaul of Chelsea’s backroom staff, with the club also looking to appoint a new manager after Maurizio Sarri left for Juventus.

Cech’s former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard has emerged as favourite to replace Sarri after guiding Derby County to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final in his first season in management.

More:

Petr Cech returns to Chelsea as technical advisor

Cech, 37, spent 11 years as a player at Stamford Bridge, winning 13 trophies.
Sports
14 hours ago

Cech sends rallying cry to Arsenal ahead of Valencia clash

Cech was honoured on the pitch after the game, Arsenal’s last at the Emirates Stadium this season.
Sports
1 month ago

Europa triumph would be the best way to end career says Arsenal’s Cech

Cech won the trophy in 2013 with Chelsea
Sports
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Hardik Vyas
Football
22 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. FIFA takes over African soccer following corruption scandals
    1d ago Football

  2. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  3. Sarri joins Juve, lashes out at Hazard
    1d ago Football

  4. Who is who in the Harambee Stars squad to Afcon?
    1w ago InPictures

  5. Why you must attend Chapa Dimba in Meru
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos