Leopards branch chairmen representative adamant polls will go on as scheduled

AFC Leopards branch chairmen representative, Gilbert Andugu, has maintained that the club’s polls will go on as scheduled this weekend.

The elections have been marred by controversies as it emerged yesterday that the dates were set to be pushed forward by a month and Boniface Ambani had earlier went to court to challenge his exclusion from the chairman’s race.

The polls which are set to be conducted by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in partnership with Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) and the Registrar of Sports are organised by Leopards Election Management Group (EMG).

But despite the uncertainty surrounding the elections, Andugu is confident the club will have a new secretariat this weekend.

The exercise is pencilled to be held at the Kasarani indoor arena. The chairman’s position has attracted three candidates, with incumbent Dan Mule opting not to defend his seat. The three are Dan Shikanda, Ronald Namai and Ben Musudi.

Four aspirants have been locked out of the race after failing to produce mandatory documents including KRA pin, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) clearance certificate, Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) clearance certificate, certificate of good conduct and failure to show they have been fully paid-up members at the club for the last three years.

The quartet is Amboko Milemba, Ambani, Richard Ekhalie and Maurice Amahwa.

However, Ambani proceeded to court to challenge his omission but Andugu argues that the former Kenyan international sought the intervention of the wrong court and he is likely to lose the case which will be heard and determined today.

The former striker cited that the EMG could not conduct free and fair elections as it was not properly constituted. Meanwhile, the Sports Registrar, Rose Wasike declined to comment on the matter.

“We haven’t received the said letter and as far as we are concerned the elections will go as planned. We are doing our final touches to have successful polls,” said Andugu.

“We are aware that one of the contestants went to court to have the exercise pushed forward but I am confident the case will not see the light of the day as he went to the wrong court. I cannot talk much on matters which are already in court but he should have sought the intervention of the Sports Disputes Tribunal.”