Equity Bank coach calls on players to improve on their shooting

REIGNING women champions Equity Bank will have to improve on their outside shooting if they harbour any hopes of thriving in the league.

Coach David Maina said despite winning 91-52 over Africa Nazarene University (ANU) over the weekend, they are not yet there when it comes to perimeter shooting.

“We picked up in the second quarter and controlled the boards well. We need to work on scoring outside the ‘D’ and off steals. Rotation so far is working well,” Observed bankers coach David Maina.

Elsewhere, national team stars Betty Kananu and Belinda Okoth showed the way with 18 and 15 points respectively as Kenya Ports Authority routed Tangut Sparks 71-27.

Mike Opel, the porters' tactician, used all the 12 players, who rotated well and believes the move will help develop teamwork. Zetech University Sparks eclipsed Storms 48-41 with Maureen Bosibori registering 16 points for the students. Coach Maurice Obilo said: “I have young players who joined the team from high school and that is why we started slowly.”

He noted: “However, I am happy that we are improving with each game and with the right training, I believe they will place the team in a better position.”

Strathmore University recovered from a 20 point blow against KPA to beat Kenyatta University Oryx 30-26. The University of Nairobi Dynamites had 10 points from Faith Atieno as they exploded on United States International University (USIU) 51-43.

In the men’s match, United States International University dismissed Lakeside 60-56 in a tightly contested duel. In the lower division matches, KDF Morans lost 44-39 to Strathmore University while Neosaa Morans hit Little Prince 57-50.