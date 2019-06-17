Posta boss promises changes if they maintain KPL slot

Posta Rangers chairman John Tunoi has termed their participation in the promotion/relegation playoff as an eye opener.

He also committed to improving the welfare of the players and the running of the club next season. Rangers are 90 minutes away from retaining their Kenya Premier League status after beating Nairobi Stima 2-1 in the first leg of the playoff over the weekend at Karuturi grounds.

The win, which came courtesy of goals from Jockins Atudo and Francis Nambute put the mailmen on the brink of survival as a win of any margin or a draw is all they need when they host the second tier side on Wednesday in Machakos. Tunoi attributed their win in the first leg to the monetary motivation dished to the players and is counting on the same for a win in the second leg.

The administrator cited an unmotivated squad as their major undoing in the just concluded season, where they finished third from bottom and revealed of his plan of introducing hefty allowances in the forthcoming season. He said the idea was fuelled by their unusual participation in the playoff and the fear of dropping to the National Super League in the future.

“The boys are motivated as we went an extra mile to ensure their welfare are well catered for and it really paid dividends. I was impressed with their performance and their commitment to seeing the club remain the top league. With the help of players, we identified the problem and as the management, we have resolved to have things done differently from next season. We will introduce new packages which initially were unavailable to players.”

Tunoi further revealed plans of bringing on board additional shirt sponsor to partner with the current one, Posta Kenya. He lifted the lid on the negotiations which he said were in the final stages and expressed optimism in nailing down a new sponsor in less than a week.

“We want to revamp the club to attain its past glory and in line with this, we are working to bring another sponsor on board. Negotiations are at an advanced stage and we are likely to sign a new deal by the end of the week.”