Stima coach seeks to complete double over Rangers in playoff

Nairobi Stima coach Evans Mafuta is confident of winning both legs of the KPL/FKF promotion/relegation playoff against Posta Rangers.

Stima will host the first leg today at Karuturi grounds and Mafuta has revealed his intentions of muscling for convincing wins in either duel and secure a place in the Kenyan Premier League.

Stima narrowly missed the two automatic promotion slots set aside for the winner and runner up in the National Super League as they finished third. However, Mafuta is optimistic that his charges will realise the top flight dream when they take on Rangers.

Mafuta, who joined the power men from Eldoret Youth to fill the void left by George Owoko, casts his hopes on a full house squad and their determination to grace the elite football league in the country.

Stima will be looking to make history as the first-second tier club to gain promotion from the playoff since it’s inception two years ago as Ushuru have failed twice in the bid where they lost to Thika United in 2017 before bowing to Nakumatt the following year.

Both Thika and Nakumatt have since been axed from the KPL with the former dropping further to the Division One league following their relegation from the NSL last season.

Mafuta said: “We have been training for the match since the final league match and we are looking for wins both at home and away. Today, we host them at home and I am confident that we will emerge victoriously and prepare towards winning the return leg. I have no injury concerns which gives me the luxury to select the best for the match. We should be in the KPL but it was delayed by the legit points given to Kisumu All-Stars and Wazito who finished just a point ahead of us.”

The tactician said he is not afraid of playing the second leg in an unfamiliar venue as Stima have never played their matches at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. Rangers will host the return leg next week and despite lacking the experience of playing at Machakos, Mafuta is not worried about their opponents' advantage. Rangers, who finished third from bottom in the top flight played their home leagues matches at the venue last season.

“Rangers have a slim advantage in the second leg but our objective remains to get a win. We have played in tougher venues and I believe the players have the experience required to beat them in Machakos.”