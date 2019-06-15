Skipper Nyongesa backs Butali to enjoy winning run

Butali Warriors captain Kenneth Nyongesa has backed his side to win their next three ‘difficult’ matches in order to put themselves in a commanding position to retain the league.

The sugar millers, who face Wazalendo today, restored their confidence with a much needed 3-1 win over Sikh Union last weekend after previously sharing spoils with United States International University (USIU) in a 3-3 all draw. The skipper, however, said the team have earmarked the next three matches as a must win.

He said: “The only way we can be sure of retaining the league is by winning the next three fixtures. They are a must win for us because we face difficult opposition. We start the tricky challenge today against a resilient Wazalendo side before meeting a well-drilled Jaguars and completing the tall order with a dogged Green Sharks match. Nine points and we will be satisfied.”

Wazalendo’s four games unbeaten run was brought to an end in Kakamega after falling 2-0 to Western Jaguars and an uphill task awaits the Fidelis Kimanzi led boys at the City Park.

Ben Owaga’s Green Sharks have a date with Strathmore University alias Gladiators tomorrow as Meshack Senge’s charges fight to secure their first win of the season. The three-time champions have had a rocky start to the season with one point from five matches and sit bottom on the table.

In the women category, Strathmore have a doubleheader fixture. The scorpions will be hosted by Sliders today before crossing swords with United States International University (USIU) tomorrow in an all-varsity affair at the City Park. Tough to crush Lakers, welcome Amira Sailors in Kisumu.

In men’s Super League, leaders Parkroad Badgers play Multimedia University (MMU) as Kisumu Young Stars with a duplex fixture, travel to Nakuru today before playing Kenya College of Accounts University tomorrow.

In the women classification, Nakuru will square it out with University of Nairobi on Saturday before Technical University of Kenya (TUK) host Orange Leonas.

The only national league match pits Wazalendo against Mount Kenya University.