Hazard kisses the Real badge as he pulls on the shirt for the first time during his unveiling at the Bernabeu

Eden Hazard admitted he has fulfilled ‘a dream’ after being unveiled as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Hazard has signed a five-year deal worth a reported £400,000-a-week and posed with a Real Madrid shirt for the first time before addressing to the media and the club’s supporters.

After conducting a short speech in the presidential suite, Hazard slipped into more familiar attire of shirts and shorts as he emerged from the tunnel and on to the hallowed turf at the Bernabeu.

He waved to the fans, who gave him a rousing reception on his first day before he showed off with some keepy-uppies and tricks to the delight of supporters.

Hazard was then urged to kiss the badge and he duly obliged, prompting the loudest cheer of his unveiling. Having earlier admitted his Spanish is not yet up to scratch, he kept his message on the pitch brief. The Belgian said: “Thank you all very much. Hala Madrid!”

Before the fans saw him in person, he conducted a short briefing alongside Real president Florentino Perez, with both outlining their delight at the deal being finalised.

Wearing a pristine grey suit, Hazard sat down next to Perez and his family for the presentation. Broadcast on Real Madrid TV, the Belgian said: “I am going to speak in French, I still need to improve my Spanish.

“I am looking forward to putting on this shirt and defending the shirt. As the president said, it was a dream to play for this club and now I am here.”

Perez added: “You are where you wanted to be - this was one of your dreams. Now one of your dreams has come true.

“This will be your home and you will feel and experience great passion. From day one you will realise the most important thing here is the fans, those who love Real Madrid.

“To play for this club was your biggest dream and thanks to your hard work and talent you have joined Real. The fans will be behind you in every game. The fans know you are unique and your brand of football is special.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Belgian passed his medical before his official unveiling. He sealed his £150m move last week and was pictured arriving at La Moraleja University Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Footage showed Hazard, who will wear the club’s iconic No 7 jersey, arriving at the hospital in a car and then getting out to greet waiting supporters.

The former Chelsea star is the fifth summer signing by Real. He will be joined at the club by fellow new boys Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes.