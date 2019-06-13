Ulinzi coach Nyangweso hopes to reap from tough transition

As he plots another crack at the Kenya Premier League title that has eluded them for nearly a decade, Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso observes that the transitional 2018/19 season will go down as the toughest for any team that featured.

This is due to the squeezed timeliness to get the season done between December and May. Nyangweso got a taste of it as well and having guided the team to finish eighth, he has thanked all the stakeholders for the support offered.

Nyangweso replaced Dunstan Nyaudo, who was promoted to the position of technical director after leading the team for one season and a half, and just like his predecessor, he had to deal with congested fixtures and admits that it would have been tougher without support.

The former international striker thanked the management, his technical team as well as the fans while promising to beef up the team and put up a bigger challenge when the 2019/20 season gets underway.

“I came in midway through the season and got a good team. However, It was tough because of the tough fixtures but the talented squad we had made it a bit easier for me and the entire technical bench. I therefore want to thank my players and the technical bench for their support and sacrifice.

“The management also gave us lots of support— both materially and morally and an enabling environment to work in. It could have been very hard without this help from the top and I want to also thank them.

“Very crucial support also came from the fans. I think among the coaches in the KPL. I am the one who enjoyed a lot of goodwill from fans and their love for the players also made work bearable. I want to urge them to continue in the same way when we resume in the coming season and my promise is that we will strengthen and strive to do better that this season,” he noted. Despite their difficulties, the soldiers still finished a creditable eighth place.