Tradewinds Aviation crowned Left Foot Division 3 champions

Tradewinds Aviation Services clinched the Division 3 league of Left Foot Sports without kicking a ball. Tradewinds were awarded an unlikely walkover after One Africa

Logistics failed to show up to win season 14 of 2019, while Samba FC settled for the second position despite losing 2-0 to Cube Movers.

Samba FC will, however, be promoted to Division Two in the 2020 season.

In Division 3 matches, DGM Matrix won 2-0 against Red Catalans while DTB hammered Vitambii Viishe 5-1. Saad Advocates maintained their good run in Division One after they beat Amiran Lions 3-0, GreenZone Property beat Consolidated Bank 2-0, West Ham United floored Rapid Rebels 4-1, Madaraka United lost 1-2 to Dayliff FC while Cosmos won 3-0 against Strath FC.

In Division Two, Kingsway Tyres drew 2-2 with Liaison Group, Ping Limited won 2-0 against Disciples FC, All Saints Cathedral beat Toyota Kenya 2-1, Safaricom Limited lost 1-0 yo Astral Aviation while Advert Eyez beat Hurlingham FC 2-1

Commercial Bank of Africa were huge winners in Division Five after hammering Extreme Clean Limited 5-1, General Electric also won 4-1 against Villareal FC 4-1, Royal Media Group won 2-0 against Insia Imports and Apec Consortium drew 1-1 with SCLPS Thunderbolt.

In the Mombasa league, Bamburi Cement won 3-0 against Cube Movers, NIC Bank lost 2-0 to Sea Bulk Limited, Tradewinds Aviation Services won 3-0 against Aga Khan, CBA won 2-1 against Total Kenya and Maersk Group recovered to beat Vivo Energy 2-1.

In the Mombasa social league, Kuzemoto won 2-0 against Fayaz FC, Makupa Rangers lost 2-1 to Mombasa Hamlets while Island Sharks drew 1-1 with Grain Bulk Limited.