Green Commandos blame petty politics for their relegation

Poor preparations and petty politics have been cited as the reasons behind Kakamega’s Green Commandos drop from the National Super League to the third tier.

Green Commandos alongside Kangemi All-stars and Thika United were dropped from the NSL back to Division One— just a season after promotion.

According to former Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards Player Reginald Asibwa, himself an alumnus of Kakamega High School in mid-eighties, it was painful for the team to have flopped from the second tier league when things had started looking rosy.

“We had poor preps right from pre-season and we also had poor recruitment. We didn't realise NSL is a competitive league that requires proper investment," he noted.

“The team ran short in terms of quality to compete in the NSL and this was, ostensibly as a result of interference from the interested parties who wanted to push their personal agenda at the expense of the team, among other factors,” Asibwa added.

Asibwa, however, said the predicaments of the team have taken them back to the drawing board and they hope to bounce back soon. He called upon all the stakeholders to iron out their differences and unite for the sake of the team.

Francis Chinjili, who handled the team during the last five matches after Hesborn Nyabinge opted out, bemoaned the team's relegation and encouraged the players to soldier on.

He described the National Super League as a perfect platform for exposure and experience, which the team will miss.

Green Commandos witnessed major challenges that saw the team experience a high turnover of four coaches. They included Eliud Oumukuyia, Fred Serenge, Hesborn Nyabinge and Francis Chinjili, who did little to save the team.