Gor deny signing Sony Sugar striker Otanga ahead of the transfer window

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have denied acquiring the services of the on-demand Sony Sugar striker Derrick Otanga.

Gor were reported to have signed the forward who managed 13 goals last season but have denied having plunged into transfer business as the window is yet to open.

Otanga was earlier on heavily linked with a possible move to recently promoted Wazito but it emerged that the 18-time champions had beaten the moneybags to the forwards signature.

However, Gor’s assistant secretary general, Ronald Ngala, refuted the claims. He, however, confirmed that they are in negotiations with several players recommended by the technical bench and are expected to reveal their identities once the window is open.

Gor are understood to be scratching their heads to find a forward to replace Jacques Tuyisenge, whose contract will end in December and has been linked with a move to Angolan champions Petro Atletico.

“We haven’t signed Otanga neither have we completed the signing of any new player. Treat it as rumours. The window is yet to open but we are in negotiations with a number of players who we intend to sign. We can’t reveal their names right now as the majority have running contracts with their clubs. We will, however, unveil them once we agree with their current clubs and when the window is open.”

At the same time, SportPesa Shield Cup winners Bandari have also denied completing the signing of Zoo Kericho attacking midfielder Danson Chetambe. Through their team manager, Wilson Oburu, the club said they were eyeing to beef their squad ahead of their return to Caf Confederations Cup and were in negotiations with several players among them the Zoo midfielder.

Bandari earned the rights to represent the country in the Confederations Cup after claiming the Shield Cup, where they beat Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in the finals.

“I can’t confirm or deny that we have signed him as he has a running contract with his parent club. We, however, began the process of signing new players but we can not reveal their identities yet. We also have good players at Bandari whose contracts are approaching sunset and we are in negotiations to extend their stay. Chetambe has been an outstanding player with Zoo but due to his running contract with the club, we can not talk much about it until everything is finalised.”